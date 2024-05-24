Sign up
Photo 1787
World Press Photo Exhibition
This photo depicts a woman holding the body of her dead niece in Gaza. One of the winning photos at the World Photo Exhibition held at a London Bridge gallery.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture...
May 24th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
May 24th, 2024
