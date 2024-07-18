Previous
Dunkirk Memorial Window

Spotted this in St George's Church in Ramsgate during a recent visit.

The window, installed in 1961, shows the Little Ships sailing from Ramsgate Royal Harbour to evacuate troops from the Dunkirk beaches in 1940. The window also shows housewives who greeted the returning men with food and blankets, the evacuation of troops from the railway station and the receiving of Holy Communion in the Crypt where services were held during the wear. The badges of six organisations involved in the rescue operations are depicted.

I was told by one of the volunteers that this is the only window of its type in the UK.
