1-6-21 his own path

Watson decided that he was not interested in becoming a guide dog, for which he had been training since his birth. He is not a big fan of rules, one of which is being on leash at all times. He is very good at it, but now that he is released from the puppy program, we are working off leash, and he is doing really well. He also loves being on furniture and the bed. And still greets people and dogs VERY enthusiastically. He has found his own path.

Three good things:

1. The freedom to choose our own paths.

2. I am thrilled that his and my paths have crossed.

3. Looking forward to see where we go together.