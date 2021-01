1-8-21 Zebrador

Watson and I walked today, but I decided it was too cold to stay out much longer. Watson didn’t mind at all. But he is just as happy lounging on my bed in the partial sunshine.

Three good things:

1. The amount of daylight time is noticeably increasing.

2. While this sunshine isn’t very warm today, it is good for the soul

3. Only five dollars for the grocery store to do my shopping for me while I am quarantining