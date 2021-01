1-23-21 let sleeping sun dogs lie

We finally have a strong sunny day. It is too brutal to be outside as it is 18 F (-8 C) with 36 mph winds. But it sure is nice inside. Watson is on the couch, but visiting Igloo is in training to become a guide dog and isn’t allowed. She looks pretty comfy though!

Three good things:

1. It is so rewarding to vacuum with two Labs

2. Igloo has been a wonderful houseguest

3. Making a pot of chili for supper