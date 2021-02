2-2-21 bird dog

Poor Watson was whining at the birds, I think he wants them to play with him! It snowed all night and will continue until tomorrow, he has been out chasing snowballs and running and leaping through the snow. He needs a good two mile walk, but the plows are out and it is not safe.

Three good things:

1. He likes playing hide and seek in the house

2. The first round of snowblowing is done.

3. This storm isn’t nearly as bad as they predicted.