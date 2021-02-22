Sign up
2-22-21 contortionist
Watson has perfected the art of napping as he is. Three good things:
1. He is also a good lap warmer
2. Got in two and a half miles in the mall
3. It is snowing and blowing but I am inside with a giant warm lapdog
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
Barbara Paquette
ace
@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
Tags
dog
,
watson
Judith Greenwood
ace
He’s hilarious! We’re not allowed in our malls so it’s a good job we don’t have your weather. Mind you we’d have to cover every inch to get quarter of a mile!
February 22nd, 2021
