2-22-21 contortionist by bkp
2-22-21 contortionist

Watson has perfected the art of napping as he is. Three good things:
1. He is also a good lap warmer
2. Got in two and a half miles in the mall
3. It is snowing and blowing but I am inside with a giant warm lapdog
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Barbara Paquette

@bkp
Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
Judith Greenwood ace
He’s hilarious! We’re not allowed in our malls so it’s a good job we don’t have your weather. Mind you we’d have to cover every inch to get quarter of a mile!
February 22nd, 2021  
