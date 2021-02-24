Previous
Next
2-24-21 heaven by bkp
55 / 365

2-24-21 heaven

Finally above freezing, so we walked at one of our favorite cemeteries, no headstones, so it is very parklike.
Three good things:
1. Glorious sunshine
2. No scarf or hat needed
3. Came home and opened the windows
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Barbara Paquette

ace
@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise