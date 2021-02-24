Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
55 / 365
2-24-21 heaven
Finally above freezing, so we walked at one of our favorite cemeteries, no headstones, so it is very parklike.
Three good things:
1. Glorious sunshine
2. No scarf or hat needed
3. Came home and opened the windows
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barbara Paquette
ace
@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
55
photos
13
followers
8
following
15% complete
View this month »
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
24th February 2021 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close