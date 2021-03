3-19-21 multiplication

I am so excited that my daffs are multiplying, will be even more excited when they open up. I planted them in between my daylilies so the foliage is protected after they bloom.

Three good things:

1. Anticipation

2. A friend gave me a pot of hyacinths that are blooming in my house and smell wonderful (none of the hyacinths I have planted have ever come up)

3. Warmer weather forecast