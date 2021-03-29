Previous
3-29-21 second crocus by bkp
88 / 365

3-29-21 second crocus

Extremely windy today, but eventually the sun came out and this little fella opened up. And Watson didn’t see it. Yet.
Three good things:
1. A good mall walk in the morning
2. A nap.
3. A dog walk in the afternoon.
Barbara Paquette

