Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
184 / 365
7-3-21 gulab jamun
Found a new Indian Restaurant…yum. This is my dessert, one of my favorites. Three good things:
1. Feeling comfortable exploring again
2. Remembering to take a picture for the day
3. Forgetting to post the picture, but having leftovers for dinner!
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barbara Paquette
ace
@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
185
photos
15
followers
10
following
50% complete
View this month »
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
3rd July 2021 5:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close