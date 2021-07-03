Previous
7-3-21 gulab jamun by bkp
184 / 365

7-3-21 gulab jamun

Found a new Indian Restaurant…yum. This is my dessert, one of my favorites. Three good things:
1. Feeling comfortable exploring again
2. Remembering to take a picture for the day
3. Forgetting to post the picture, but having leftovers for dinner!
Barbara Paquette

