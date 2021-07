7-7-21 chicory

I just love this shade of blue! I didn’t see the bug when I took the picture, but it looks pretty cozy. One sad thing:

My trip to Cornwall England this September has been canceled

Three good things:

1. I will go somewhere else, probably in the States

2. The mornings have been lovely for walking then sitting on the patio

3. Iced coffee (not chicory - although I have never tried it)