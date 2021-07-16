Sign up
197 / 365
7-16-21 no dogs allowed
…in the tomato garden. Especially boy dogs. Could he look any more pitiful and dejected? Three good things:
1. Some green tomatoes the size of tennis balls
2. The weeds aren’t as bad as they could be
3. With all the rain, I haven’t had to water
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
0
0
Barbara Paquette
ace
@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
Tags
labrador
,
watson
