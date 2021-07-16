Previous
7-16-21 no dogs allowed by bkp
197 / 365

7-16-21 no dogs allowed

…in the tomato garden. Especially boy dogs. Could he look any more pitiful and dejected? Three good things:
1. Some green tomatoes the size of tennis balls
2. The weeds aren’t as bad as they could be
3. With all the rain, I haven’t had to water
Barbara Paquette

@bkp
Barbara Paquette
