7-18-21 friends and neighbors

An indoor picnic at the German-American Club with neighbors who have all become good friends…we have celebrated birthdays, retirements, and a love of laughter, and we have mourned horrible health diagnoses and death within our ranks. Three good things:

1. Life really is better when you love your neighbors

2. Designated drivers when German beer is involved

3. A day that is so filled that this is the only picture I took