7-29-21 my morning blinds

I love when I wake up in the morning, before Watson the Labrador steps all over me, to see the gradation of light on my Venetian blinds. They are the old fashioned, two-inch aluminum kind that came with the house, and are in great shape. And eventually I will be an old lady and then they will be perfectly appropriate. Three good things:

1. No alarm clock (other than the dog at 6:15 every morning)

2. The dog who is always SO happy to see me wake up

3. Another day in paradise!