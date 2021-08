8-1-21 Allison and Sunshine

The revolving dog door in my house has been busy! Watson went to stay at a friends’, and Guiding Eyes for the Blind puppies Allison and Sunshine are visiting. Three good things:

1. I told them I know the rules so they are being good

2. The rain is supposed to stop by tomorrow so they will be able to play outside

3. Isn’t Sunshine the sweetest name?