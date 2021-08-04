Sign up
216 / 365
8-4-21 wild cats
Stumbled across these wild cats on our walk this morning. Haha. Three good things:
1. They were sleeping
2. Perfect day for being outside
3. Friends that brought their dogs over to play with the pups I am watching
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
Barbara Paquette
ace
@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
4th August 2021 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
