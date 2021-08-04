Previous
8-4-21 wild cats by bkp
216 / 365

8-4-21 wild cats

Stumbled across these wild cats on our walk this morning. Haha. Three good things:
1. They were sleeping
2. Perfect day for being outside
3. Friends that brought their dogs over to play with the pups I am watching
4th August 2021

Barbara Paquette

@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
