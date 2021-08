8-16-21 cow parsnip and purple loosestrife

Every week something new takes over the landscape. This week the loosestrife is strutting its stuff, looking stunning against the cow parsnips. Three good things:

1. So thankful to be ambulatory and have places to see these sights

2. The red tailed hawks seem to be done with their courting so I don’t have to listen to their constant screeching in the woods behind me

3. BLT for lunch again