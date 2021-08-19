Sign up
231 / 365
8-19-21 the power of the squeak toy
He certainly has the doggos’ attention! Three good things:
1. Friends that bring their dogs to play
2. The fun fun fun the dogs have
3. Everybody sleeps well!
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
0
0
Barbara Paquette
ace
@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
231
photos
15
followers
11
following
63% complete
10
10
365
iPhone SE (1st generation)
18th August 2021 7:04pm
dogs
,
labrador
