8-19-21 the power of the squeak toy by bkp
231 / 365

8-19-21 the power of the squeak toy

He certainly has the doggos’ attention! Three good things:
1. Friends that bring their dogs to play
2. The fun fun fun the dogs have
3. Everybody sleeps well!
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Barbara Paquette

ace
@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
63% complete

View this month

