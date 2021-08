8-21-21 lazy day

Took this on my walk yesterday. Today is a lazy day. Made pickles and finished reading a book. These trees are Bradford Pears, I will have to come back in the spring and catch them in bloom. Three good things:

1. Pandora radio

2. When I get around to vacuuming the dog hair piles around my house, it will be very satisfying

3. Dusting too. When I get to it.