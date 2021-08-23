Previous
8-23-21 leggo the Legos by bkp
235 / 365

8-23-21 leggo the Legos

A small portion of the grandkids’ collection. Three good things:
1. It is something all the ages enjoy
2. We can spend hours with them
3. There might be a budding engineer in the group
Barbara Paquette

