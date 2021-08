8-29-21 bounty

The tomatoes have started ripening at an alarming rate. And yes, I did not spell the plural correctly…I hurried to make the sign because it is a nice day and there are a lot of neighbors out and about, and I need these gone, and I ran out of room on the paper, and can you believe I used to be a sign painter?!? Three good things:

1. People are stopping and taking some

2. Am enjoying a quiet afternoon reading

3. The dogs are being very polite and not barking at the tomato people