9-3-21 waiting room

Went for my five year routine colonoscopy today (all good), and this was the only thing to see in the waiting room. Open seating for only eight people, no magazines, no visitors or drivers allowed in. Thank goodness the triptych view outdoors was nice. Three good things:

1.THAT is done for five more years

2. Next time I will bring a book

3. A funny doctor who apologized for being behind