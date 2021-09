9-13-21 Normanskill

Or…where NOT to kayak. Today was a biking day from Albany to almost Voorheesville, with this spectacular view of the Normanskill where the Thruway goes over. Three good things:

1. Pedaling uphill for an hour to start, gets the hard work out of the way

2. Warm sunshine, cool shade

3. A blissful downhill coming back!