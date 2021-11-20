Sign up
324 / 365
11-20-21 icing
A chilly morning, but a nice woodland hike. Three good things:
1. Washed three loads of legos in my washing machine, in lingerie bags
2. It created quite a racket, but it worked
3. Bright sunshine in my cozy living room
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
0
0
Barbara Paquette
ace
@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
324
photos
14
followers
11
following
88% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
20th November 2021 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
