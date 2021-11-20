Previous
11-20-21 icing by bkp
324 / 365

11-20-21 icing

A chilly morning, but a nice woodland hike. Three good things:
1. Washed three loads of legos in my washing machine, in lingerie bags
2. It created quite a racket, but it worked
3. Bright sunshine in my cozy living room
