11-23-21 snugglebug by bkp
327 / 365

11-23-21 snugglebug

Watson sure is fond of his creature comforts. Three good things:
1. He is a giant lap dog
2. His worst shedding is over for another few months
3. There is never a dull moment with him around!
Barbara Paquette

