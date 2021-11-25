Previous
11-25-21 Zzzzzzzz by bkp
329 / 365

11-25-21 Zzzzzzzz

This dog can sleep! Could be the three and a half mile hike yesterday and an hour of playtime with his doggy buddies last night! Three good things:
1. He isn’t snoring
2. Or drooling. Much.
3. When he is sleeping, he is not stealing my stuff.
Barbara Paquette

