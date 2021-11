11-27-21 indoor decor

Spent the afternoon decorating the inside, listening to Christmas music. I don’t have room for a tree (and not with Watson anyway!), so made do with the aroma from pine scented wax melts, and put my favorite ornaments around (up high of course). Almost each one has a memory, it is so pleasant to revisit. Three good things:

1. Gas fireplaces on a blustery day (no smoke!)

2. The one ornament I dropped that shattered had no history that I remember

3. Stuffing and gravy for dinner