Previous
Next
11-29-21 mall christmas by bkp
333 / 365

11-29-21 mall christmas

Too cold for walking outside this morning, so the mall walking has started! Three good things:
1. Can still get in over 2 miles and not go over the same route twice
2. Window shopping is free
3. Good way to visit with friends and be productive
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Barbara Paquette

ace
@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise