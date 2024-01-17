Sign up
Previous
66 / 365
Squiggly Face
Probably since I go the same places all the time, these small new art works I’m noticing lately have made my “small moments of the day”
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
0
0
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
66
photos
1
followers
1
following
18% complete
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
Views
0
365
iPhone XR
16th January 2024 8:59am
View Info
Public
face
,
graffiti
,
squiggle
