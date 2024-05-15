Previous
Moon Seal by blackmutts
184 / 365

Moon Seal

Art work on Park Avenue, by Betsabee Romero
roller made with recycled tractor tires engraved & painted with silver leaf

15th May 2024 15th May 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise