New York City Mural

A photoshop assignment I made for myself I am not overly happy with the end results- we saw this lovely mural when we were downtown in the East Village, and I loved the words as much as the art, so I tried to expand them so the poems would be legible as well... but, well, it got a bit messy and my favorite poem is still too small to make out so
"If you can make it here
You can make it anywhere
since it's the city of mind your
business and we don't give a care
You got to make it on your own
We may complain but NYC
is our home"
Attribution to Valentin Vewer ( https://www.instagram.com/_vewer_/)