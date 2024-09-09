Previous
New York City Mural by blackmutts
301 / 365

New York City Mural

A photoshop assignment I made for myself I am not overly happy with the end results- we saw this lovely mural when we were downtown in the East Village, and I loved the words as much as the art, so I tried to expand them so the poems would be legible as well... but, well, it got a bit messy and my favorite poem is still too small to make out so
"If you can make it here
You can make it anywhere
since it's the city of mind your
business and we don't give a care
You got to make it on your own
We may complain but NYC
is our home"
Attribution to Valentin Vewer ( https://www.instagram.com/_vewer_/)
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
September 10th, 2024  
