New York City Mural

A photoshop assignment I made for myself I am not overly happy with the end results- we saw this lovely mural when we were downtown in the East Village, and I loved the words as much as the art, so I tried to expand them so the poems would be legible as well... but, well, it got a bit messy and my favorite poem is still too small to make out so"If you can make it hereYou can make it anywheresince it's the city of mind yourbusiness and we don't give a careYou got to make it on your ownWe may complain but NYCis our home"Attribution to Valentin Vewer ( https://www.instagram.com/_vewer_/)