green volcano by blueberry1222
green volcano

Arizona is home to hundreds of extinct volcanoes and they are all beautiful in their own way.

Happy New Year's to all!

Any Resolutions????

I have many, but photo-wise, I want to pull out and use some neglected lenses more often. I think that was last years resolution as well. oops. I'll try harder this year!
Krista Marson

blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
