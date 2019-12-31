Sign up
Photo 1835
green volcano
Arizona is home to hundreds of extinct volcanoes and they are all beautiful in their own way.
Happy New Year's to all!
Any Resolutions????
I have many, but photo-wise, I want to pull out and use some neglected lenses more often. I think that was last years resolution as well. oops. I'll try harder this year!
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
2761
photos
204
followers
135
following
Tags
volcano
,
arizona
