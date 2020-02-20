Previous
Hoover Dam Spillway by blueberry1222
Hoover Dam Spillway

Massive spillway, used only once in 1983 when Hoover Dam was over capacity. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=t-Jav4afsZ0
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Krista Marson

