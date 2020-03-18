Previous
my newest obsession by blueberry1222
Photo 1913

my newest obsession

Last year, I found one of these flowers growing as a weed next door and Kali was kind enough to identify it for me, so I bought some seeds and now I have a bunch of these beauties in my garden. Livingstone Daisy.
