Previous
Next
the local daredevil by blueberry1222
Photo 1963

the local daredevil

I live next to a small hobby airport and often see the most random planes fly overhead.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
537% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

J A Byrdlip ace
They do fly interesting crafts.
May 6th, 2020  
Diana ace
That certainly is a very unusual flying object, looks like fun though.
May 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise