Photo 1990
Iceland
Scene from the Iceland golden circle tour I took in Oct, 2011. It was always a dream of mine to visit this amazing country. It was just as beautiful as I imagined it would be. I want to go back someday and tour the whole country in summertime.
https://grayline.is/tours/reykjavik/golden-circle-classic-tour-8706_9
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
iceland
