Iceland by blueberry1222
Photo 1990

Iceland

Scene from the Iceland golden circle tour I took in Oct, 2011. It was always a dream of mine to visit this amazing country. It was just as beautiful as I imagined it would be. I want to go back someday and tour the whole country in summertime. https://grayline.is/tours/reykjavik/golden-circle-classic-tour-8706_9
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Krista Marson

Photo Details

