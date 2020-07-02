Sign up
Photo 2017
The scorched desert
So much of the beautiful desert has burned.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/23/us/arizona-bush-fire-tuesday/index.html
Hubby and I took a drive up to Payson and it was nothing but burned desert almost the whole entire way. It was so sad to see.
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
fire
desert
arizona
J A Byrdlip
Would be an interesting project to take annual photos of thie site for the next five years or so.
Bucket list: Windy Ridge viewpoint, Mt St Helens. note to self: find slide form the 80's
July 2nd, 2020
