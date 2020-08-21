Sign up
Photo 2067
What a healthy forest looks like. Lots-o-space between trees.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
trees
lensbaby
bw
arizona
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and selective focus.
August 21st, 2020
