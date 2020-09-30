Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2092
I'd vote for this tree to be president
It'd probably do a better job than either of the two choices that we currently have.
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
3
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
3122
photos
210
followers
209
following
573% complete
View this month »
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
landscape
,
forest
,
bw
,
arizona
Diana
ace
Seems like a fabulous candidate!
September 30th, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Looks dramatic in b&w
September 30th, 2020
Bep
I'm with you, Krista.
September 30th, 2020
