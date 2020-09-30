Previous
I'd vote for this tree to be president by blueberry1222
I'd vote for this tree to be president

It'd probably do a better job than either of the two choices that we currently have.
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Diana ace
Seems like a fabulous candidate!
September 30th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Looks dramatic in b&w
September 30th, 2020  
Bep
I'm with you, Krista.
September 30th, 2020  
