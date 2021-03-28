Blended

A Texas Barrel cactus of some sort. Saw this in Tucson and absolutely loved it. I just so happened to spot one for sale at a garden shop on Thurdsay and picked it up. The great thing about cactus shopping in Arizona is that cacti are relatively cheap (usually around $10 for an average sized one. Super small ones can often be had for $3 or so) so I can have my own private collection. I should take some new pics of my garden soon. I recently ripped out half of it (the veggie half, aka, the section that only grew for four months of the year and took up way too much water) and have been setting down native species.