blueberry1222
A Texas Barrel cactus of some sort. Saw this in Tucson and absolutely loved it. I just so happened to spot one for sale at a garden shop on Thurdsay and picked it up. The great thing about cactus shopping in Arizona is that cacti are relatively cheap (usually around $10 for an average sized one. Super small ones can often be had for $3 or so) so I can have my own private collection. I should take some new pics of my garden soon. I recently ripped out half of it (the veggie half, aka, the section that only grew for four months of the year and took up way too much water) and have been setting down native species.
28th March 2021

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
kali ace
i thought it was just a bunch of string! cacti are certainly diverse and beautiful, sad about the vege patch, have you tried micro greens indoors?
March 28th, 2021  
Krista Marson ace
@kali66 I've tried just about everything! We've decided to consildate....herbs will go under the gazebo and salad greens will get two boxes instead of four. Nixing root veggies altogether.... they take too long to grow in phx...they are never ready before the heat sets in. Indoors anything is difficult...not enough humdity.
March 28th, 2021  
