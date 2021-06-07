Previous
broad billed hummer by blueberry1222
broad billed hummer

Most of this species’ range lies in Mexico, but it reaches the mountainous canyons of the southwestern U.S. during the breeding season.

Side note....I started a blog! https://kmarson.com/blog/
I love writing, but I hated how the Medium platform charged readers after three articles. I simply like writing, so I have to find my own way to do it. It's only got one entry so far, https://kmarson.com/2021/06/01/humanity/ but my goal is to post a little something something once a week. I also posted a link to a free advanced reader copy (aka "arc") of my book, but only for those who'd be interested in reviewing it.
Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
