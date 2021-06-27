Previous
Lichen crust by blueberry1222
Lichen crust

I like lichen. On rugged granite outcrops, large colonies of lime-green map lichen (Rhizocarpon geographicum), ashy-gray (Aspicilia cinerea) and orange (Caloplaca saxicola) may be thousands of years old. Impressive!

https://www.desertusa.com/rocks-minerals/lichen.html


27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
