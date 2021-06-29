Sign up
Photo 2311
sepiascape
I really wish that the wildfires would stop in Arizona. Word is that we completely lost Fossil Creek. So very, very sad,
https://tworoamingsouls.com/fossil-creek-wilderness-a-natural-river-oasis-in-arizona/
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
1
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
3417
photos
248
followers
307
following
Tags
sepia
desert
arizona
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A beautiful sepia image! So sorry about the fires. Have they started practicing controlled burns out there yet?
June 29th, 2021
