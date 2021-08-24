Previous
Yelange by blueberry1222
Photo 2367

Yelange

I can never decide if this color is yellow or orange.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
Krista Marson
Photo Details

Kim ace
Maybe a little of both! Love the simplicity and color palette.
August 24th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
August 24th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Golden! =)
August 24th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Yes, it is ! :D
August 24th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
I love the dof you used and the colour palette as well
August 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
