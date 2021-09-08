Previous
sunset-ish by blueberry1222
sunset-ish

In the foreground is one of my favorite Arizona plants: sacred datura. It's a night bloomer and its flowers are huge. And poisonous. https://www.desertusa.com/flowers/datura-jimson-weed.html
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Chris Cook
Very nice light
September 9th, 2021  
