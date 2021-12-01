Sign up
Photo 2464
look closely
Some prickly pears are growing on the arms of the saguaro! A bird must have enjoyed some prickly pear fruit and dropped some seeds up there.
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
3
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
3582
photos
242
followers
286
following
2457
2458
2459
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
desert
,
cactus
,
saguaro
moni kozi
ace
Oh, that's another type of cactus, right? Is this called symbiosis?
November 30th, 2021
Diana
ace
what a great find and shot! Now who would have thought that possible? It is a beautiful saguaro.
November 30th, 2021
Helge E. Storheim
ace
It looks huge. Love the green against the blue sky.
November 30th, 2021
