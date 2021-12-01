Previous
Next
look closely by blueberry1222
Photo 2464

look closely

Some prickly pears are growing on the arms of the saguaro! A bird must have enjoyed some prickly pear fruit and dropped some seeds up there.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
675% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Oh, that's another type of cactus, right? Is this called symbiosis?
November 30th, 2021  
Diana ace
what a great find and shot! Now who would have thought that possible? It is a beautiful saguaro.
November 30th, 2021  
Helge E. Storheim ace
It looks huge. Love the green against the blue sky.
November 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise