Palm trees in the desert by blueberry1222
Palm trees in the desert

Not native, but they sure look good! There is only one location in Arizona where palm trees grow naturally and it's tucked in a canyon similar to this one pictured (saves me the trip of driving to the other one!) https://treehozz.com/what-palm-trees-are-native-to-arizona
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
Sharon Lee ace
This would be great painted
February 6th, 2022  
