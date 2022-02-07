Sign up
Photo 2530
Palm trees in the desert
Not native, but they sure look good! There is only one location in Arizona where palm trees grow naturally and it's tucked in a canyon similar to this one pictured (saves me the trip of driving to the other one!)
https://treehozz.com/what-palm-trees-are-native-to-arizona
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
trees
,
palms
,
arizona
,
palm-trees
Sharon Lee
ace
This would be great painted
February 6th, 2022
