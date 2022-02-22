Previous
tenacity by blueberry1222
Photo 2545

tenacity

I love that cacti will grow anywhere. These look like native hedgehog cacti. If so, they will have beautiful blooms -- which will look strange amongst all those tires. https://aznps.com/blog/2021/03/30/hedgehog-cactus/
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
moni kozi ace
This is so cool!
February 23rd, 2022  
