Photo 2545
tenacity
I love that cacti will grow anywhere. These look like native hedgehog cacti. If so, they will have beautiful blooms -- which will look strange amongst all those tires.
https://aznps.com/blog/2021/03/30/hedgehog-cactus/
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
3710
photos
246
followers
286
following
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
2542
745
2543
746
2544
747
2545
748
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
cactus
,
tires
,
lensbaby
,
arizona
,
lb22
moni kozi
ace
This is so cool!
February 23rd, 2022
