Cute, but allergic! by blueberry1222
Cute, but allergic!

The reason why everyone in Phoenix is feeling allergies right now. Acacia farnesiana (sweet acacia). It's a native tree, and people plant these everywhere because they are so easy to grow. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vachellia_farnesiana
Krista Marson

moni kozi ace
Beautiful colours
March 30th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Beautiful detail and focus
March 30th, 2022  
